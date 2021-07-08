Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,060 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of STORE Capital worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 13.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,602,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,669,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 37.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

STORE Capital stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

