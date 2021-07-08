Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633,402 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $240,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 62.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 24.3% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

KMB traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $134.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,252. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

