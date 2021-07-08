Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,965,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 208,561 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.24% of Verizon Communications worth $578,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,363,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

