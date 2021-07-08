Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Sells C$29,332.80 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$29,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,917,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,159,500.79.

Robert Allan Dickinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Allan Dickinson sold 200,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$126,000.00.

TSE:NDM opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.66. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of C$297.48 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

