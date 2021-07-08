Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,781 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $20,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $708.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.