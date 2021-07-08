Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $21,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. JMP Securities raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

