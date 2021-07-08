Northern Trust Corp Has $20.93 Million Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,176 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Cimpress worth $20,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

