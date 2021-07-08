Northern Trust Corp Has $21.55 Million Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 104,902 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $21,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $19,647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

