Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $22,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBCF opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.24. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

