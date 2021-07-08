Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRWG. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.89.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 188.92 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

