NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

NLOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,681,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,768,000 after buying an additional 115,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after buying an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,633,000 after buying an additional 489,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.21. 2,916,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561,138. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.