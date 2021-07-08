Novo Holdings A S Boosts Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the quarter. Novo Holdings A S owned 0.20% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $8,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

