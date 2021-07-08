Novo Holdings A S Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 214,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.0% of Novo Holdings A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $8.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.00. 1,102,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,515,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.34. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $541.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.30.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

