Nsure.Network (NSURE) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000907 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.67 or 0.00869017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044364 BTC.

About Nsure.Network

Nsure.Network is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

