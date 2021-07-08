Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $85,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,830 shares in the company, valued at $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.