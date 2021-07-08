O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 484 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 130.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1,341.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,250.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,732 shares of company stock worth $6,045,751. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $118.63 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.76.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

