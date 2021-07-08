O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,263 Shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) by 259.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of IEC Electronics worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IEC Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in IEC Electronics during the first quarter worth $214,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IEC Electronics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IEC Electronics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEC opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.07. IEC Electronics Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $45.36 million for the quarter.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

