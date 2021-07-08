O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,165 Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $559,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 59,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 million, a PE ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $109,500. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

