O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $85,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1,109.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,044,000 after purchasing an additional 711,568 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $78,671,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

