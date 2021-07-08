O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $97,000 Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

PINE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $231.78 million, a PE ratio of 119.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

