O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $230.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

