O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The Dixie Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Dixie Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 853,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 537,132 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXYN opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

