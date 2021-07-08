Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys Shares of 28,177 Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilly's alerts:

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,774.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.30. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $471.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.