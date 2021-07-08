Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $291,000 Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,185,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after buying an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after buying an additional 171,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 341,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,804,000 after buying an additional 116,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $149.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.83. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $191.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

