Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $261,000 in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of ENR opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 158.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

