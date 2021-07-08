Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Lowers Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,507 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 258,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,233.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 236,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

