Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 36,459 Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Shift Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 698,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,549,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $697.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.76. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $14.49.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

