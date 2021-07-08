Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,159,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCF. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

