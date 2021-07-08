Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $268,000 Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 525.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 178,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 88.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 61,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 74.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 20,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

FBNC opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

