Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Trading Up 5.6%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.77 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 5,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 1,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89.

About Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties primarily in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. It operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

