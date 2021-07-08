Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

