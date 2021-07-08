Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.
OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million.
Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $34.39 on Monday. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.23.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $4,122,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $279,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OLO Company Profile
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.