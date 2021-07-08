Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $34.39 on Monday. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $4,122,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in OLO in the first quarter worth $279,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.