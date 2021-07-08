Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

