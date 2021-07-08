ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.49. 29,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 437,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.39.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

