ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS stock opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

OGS has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

