ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,553. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.