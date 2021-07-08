Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,423,000 after purchasing an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $1,949,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,325. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:IRM opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.