Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,549.29 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,554.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,455.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

