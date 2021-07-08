Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.93 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.