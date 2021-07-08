Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,779.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

