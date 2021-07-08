Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,554 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $478.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $479.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.36.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

