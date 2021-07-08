Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,644 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $185.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.96. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

