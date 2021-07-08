Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 448 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $192.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.23. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

