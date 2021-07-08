Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,574 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.50% of Onto Innovation worth $48,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $30,757,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 92.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 133,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $6,955,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,702,744. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

