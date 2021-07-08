Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.43. 380,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.79. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.98 and a beta of 0.99.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,947.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,483 shares of company stock valued at $72,171,213 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $439,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,430,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,797,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $21,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

