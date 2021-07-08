Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $87.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

