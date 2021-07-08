Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Orange from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orange has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a boost from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the first quarter worth $235,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Orange by 31.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Orange by 7.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Orange during the first quarter worth $13,458,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

