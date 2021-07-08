ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORBC. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

ORBC opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after buying an additional 337,164 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

