Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.29 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $311.62 million and $15.29 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00054482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.47 or 0.00858078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005321 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 990,086,470 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

