Orbitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $736,622.85 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $736,622.85 and $11.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,609.71 or 0.99968892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00036360 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $418.69 or 0.01283552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00379910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.85 or 0.00388862 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005902 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010709 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

